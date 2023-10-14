Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Redeia Corporación Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RDEIY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. Redeia Corporación has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Redeia Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

Redeia Corporación Company Profile

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services.

