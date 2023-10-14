Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

REGN stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $839.63. 526,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,412. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $823.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $783.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $853.97. The company has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $833.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $898.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

