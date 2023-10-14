RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGRX remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,617. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for the treatment of dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

