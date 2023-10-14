Relay Token Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last week, Relay Token has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $6.95 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

