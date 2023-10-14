Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 768,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.7 days.

Renesas Electronics Price Performance

RNECF traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

