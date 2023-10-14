Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 768,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.7 days.
Renesas Electronics Price Performance
RNECF traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $21.20.
