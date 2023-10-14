Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,500 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the September 15th total of 3,982,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Resolute Mining from GBX 27 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.37) in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining stock remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.