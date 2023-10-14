Resource Planning Group Purchases 120 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Resource Planning Group raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $278.19. The company had a trading volume of 737,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,284. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.48 and its 200-day moving average is $271.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.72 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

