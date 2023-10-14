RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Update

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,035,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RSPI remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1,977,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,611. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $268,496.10, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.09.
About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals
