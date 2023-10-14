RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Update

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,035,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RSPI remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1,977,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,611. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $268,496.10, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.09.

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors for use in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS and obstructive sleep apnea; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

