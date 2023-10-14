Retirement Income Solutions Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.43. 19,900,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,894,045. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average is $71.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

