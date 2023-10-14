Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned approximately 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,375.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 162,308 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 110,839 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 71,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,034,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,622 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.