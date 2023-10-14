Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases 6,080 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $20,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,157,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,128,000 after buying an additional 2,823,990 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,943,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,084,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $50.73. 5,738,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,574. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.