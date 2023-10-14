Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Richardson Electronics news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $98,384.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at $556,130.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $45,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,115.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $98,384.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,130.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,139 shares of company stock worth $736,567 over the last three months. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 95.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1,915.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 803.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Stories

