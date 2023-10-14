Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of RELL stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Transactions at Richardson Electronics

In related news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $104,486.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,353.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Richardson Electronics news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $104,486.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,353.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $45,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,115.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,139 shares of company stock valued at $736,567. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 240.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 575,993 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 176,813 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

