Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 25th

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

NYSE:REPX traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.63. 62,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $99.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 32.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 100,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,712,064.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Stories

