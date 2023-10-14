Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the September 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Rio2 Stock Up 13.1 %
OTCMKTS RIOFF traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.15. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,174. Rio2 has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.
Rio2 Company Profile
