Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Achieves $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $35,143.28 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00021347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015909 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013596 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,877.88 or 1.00044345 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00132512 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $33,892.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

