Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,529,600 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 3,541,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,587,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Roche

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roche by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Roche by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Roche by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 208,223 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roche by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,473,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,072,000 after purchasing an additional 776,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Roche by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 808,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. Roche has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $43.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RHHBY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHHBY

Roche Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.