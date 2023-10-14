Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,529,600 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 3,541,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,587,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roche by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Roche by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Roche by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 208,223 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roche by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,473,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,072,000 after purchasing an additional 776,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Roche by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 808,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. Roche has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $43.32.
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.
