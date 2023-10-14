Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYCEY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 256.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,543 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the second quarter worth $217,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 0.4 %

RYCEY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.56. 1,220,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,113. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

