Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.14 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 118,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 251,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.88 ($0.10).

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.04. The firm has a market cap of £10.17 million, a P/E ratio of -381.25 and a beta of -0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dr Darrin Disley purchased 269,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,895.45 ($23,127.85). Corporate insiders own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About Roquefort Therapeutics

Roquefort Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pre-clinical development pipeline comprises Midkine antibodies with significance in vivo efficacy and toxicology studies; Midkine RNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer gene editing action; Midkine mRNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer approach; STAT-6 siRNA therapeutics targeting solid tumors with significance in vivo efficacy; and MK cell therapy with direct and NK-mediated anti-cancer action.

