Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $208.38

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 208.38 ($2.55) and traded as low as GBX 196.90 ($2.41). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.53), with a volume of 4,361,451 shares changing hands.

Royal Mail Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 339.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 207 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

