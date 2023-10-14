Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 182,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.2 days.
Safran Trading Down 2.4 %
SAFRF stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.49. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338. Safran has a twelve month low of $98.56 and a twelve month high of $169.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.17.
About Safran
