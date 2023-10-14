Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 182,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.2 days.

Safran Trading Down 2.4 %

SAFRF stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.49. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338. Safran has a twelve month low of $98.56 and a twelve month high of $169.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.17.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

