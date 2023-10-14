Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the September 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFRY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,510. Safran has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

