Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,001,400 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 9,523,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,002.8 days.

Saipem Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF remained flat at $1.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Saipem has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

