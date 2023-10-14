Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,001,400 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 9,523,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,002.8 days.
Saipem Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF remained flat at $1.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Saipem has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.75.
Saipem Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saipem
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.