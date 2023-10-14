Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) & Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Financial Survey

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) and Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Samsung Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Samsung Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.0% of Samsung Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samsung Electronics has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Samsung Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $1.95 billion 1.05 $96.79 million $3.73 22.16 Samsung Electronics $197.69 billion 0.03 $18.45 billion $2.68 15.15

Samsung Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.. Samsung Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Samsung Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 4.60% 7.28% 4.77% Samsung Electronics 9.12% N/A N/A

Summary

Samsung Electronics beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. The company offers smartphones, tablets, watches, and accessories; TVs, projectors, and sound devices; home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, vacuum cleaners, cooking appliances, dishwashers, air conditioners, and air purifiers; monitors, and memory and storage products; displays, and smart and LED signages; and other accessories. It also engages in technology, venture capital investments, cloud services, network devices installation and optimization, semiconductor equipment services, digital advertising platforms, marketing, consulting, connected services, logistics, financing, and software design activities; toll processing of display panels and semiconductors; development and sale of network solutions; manufactures semiconductors and food; provision of repair services for electronic devices and enterprise automation solutions; and development and supply of semiconductor process defect and quality control software. The company serves various industries, including education, retail, and finance, as well as government and corporate customers. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Suwon-si, South Korea.

