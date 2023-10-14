Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPPJY remained flat at $2.51 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.16. Sappi has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts expect that Sappi will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.
