Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.19

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and traded as low as $4.76. Schroders shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 257 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHNWF. Barclays upgraded shares of Schroders from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 538 ($6.59) to GBX 536 ($6.56) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 420 ($5.14) to GBX 430 ($5.26) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

