Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,254 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.02. 664,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,724. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

