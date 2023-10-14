Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Down 19.9% in September

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 3.3 %

STNG traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,910. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company had revenue of $327.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.