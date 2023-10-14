Sebold Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 130,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,788,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,086,000 after buying an additional 19,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,943,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,876,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

