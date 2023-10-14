Sebold Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagstone Financial Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period.

BNDX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. 1,961,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,475. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0793 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

