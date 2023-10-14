Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,137 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $6.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.04. The stock had a trading volume of 992,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,392. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $300.35 and a one year high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.83.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

