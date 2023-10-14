Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,580 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,724,608 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

