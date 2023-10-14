Secret (SIE) Trading Down 32% Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $8.61 million and $28,033.15 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0034188 USD and is up 65.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $56,564.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

