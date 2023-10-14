Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

SKHSY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sekisui House has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.