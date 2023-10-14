Sharper & Granite LLC Purchases 225 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Sharper & Granite LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXC. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 471,506 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after buying an additional 185,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 39,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 772.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $71.30. 41,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,816. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $92.15.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

