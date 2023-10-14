Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Short Interest Down 18.7% in September

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 244,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 245,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Shengfeng Development at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFWL traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $15.16. 111,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,729. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. Shengfeng Development has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

