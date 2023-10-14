Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) versus Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Financial Analysis

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Free Report) and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Shimizu has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shimizu and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimizu 2.55% 3.35% 1.40% Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.0% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Shimizu and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimizu $14.31 billion 0.27 $363.10 million $1.97 10.80 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $23.60 billion 1.13 $1.33 billion N/A N/A

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Shimizu.

Dividends

Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Shimizu pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shimizu and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimizu 0 0 0 0 N/A Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 2 4 1 0 1.86

Summary

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA beats Shimizu on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, development, engineering, and life cycle valuation businesses in Japan and internationally. The company proposes, plans, designs, builds, repairs, manages, operates, and maintains offices, plants, schools, hospitals, and other buildings, such as nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, temples, shrines, and architectures; offers design, build, and renovation for tunnels, bridges, dams, urban infrastructure, energy facilities, and other public works; provides construction for manufacturing facilities, high-rise buildings, hospitals, bridges, subways, and other projects; and develops and rents real estate properties, including condominiums, data centers, office buildings, logistics facilities, and other properties. It also offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in solar and wind power projects, environmental clean-up engineering, turn-key order fulfillment of plants, and ICT systems and engineering projects. In addition, the company provides facility operation and management services; infrastructure management, maintenance, and concession services; and generates power using renewable energy and sells electricity, as well as involved in commercialization of smart cities and provision of services using ICT technology. Further, it engages in the lease and sale of construction equipment and materials; provision of interior finishing and rebar works; insurance agency, security, and travel agency services; supply of PCR test kits; and rental of various tower cranes, crawler cranes, and other construction machinery and equipment. Additionally, the company offers construction equipment consulting services, such as construction planning, maintenance, and management services; property and building management services; and real estate consulting and brokerage services, as well as tenant leasing services. Shimizu Corporation was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. This segment markets its products primarily under the Loctite, Technomelt, Bonderite, Teroson, and Aquence brands. Its Beauty Care segment provides hair cosmetics; and body, skin, and oral care products, as well as operates professional hair salons. This segment distributes its products through brick-and-mortar stores, hair salons, third-party online platforms, and direct-to-consumer channels primarily under the Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss brands. The company's Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insect control products for household applications. This segment markets its products primarily under the Persil, Bref, Purex, all, and other brands. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

