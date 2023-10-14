Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF) Short Interest Update

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBLOF remained flat at $16.97 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97. Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Company Profile

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd., a contract research organization, engages in the transactional research and medipolis businesses in Japan and internationally. It offers non-clinical studies, including single/repeated dose toxicity studies, antigenicity studies, skin sensitization studies, genotoxicity studies, carcinogenicity studies, local irritation studies, inhalation toxicity studies, TK studies, characteristic studies, stability studies, dependence studies, reproductive and developmental toxicity studies, safety pharmacological studies, and pharmacokinetic studies.

