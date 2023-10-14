Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF) Short Interest Update

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBLOF remained flat at $16.97 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97. Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.
Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Company Profile
