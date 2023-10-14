Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Drops By 18.2%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

ArrowMark Financial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 21,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. ArrowMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $122.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 339.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArrowMark Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ArrowMark Financial news, Director John Scott Emrich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $130,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 50.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

About ArrowMark Financial

(Get Free Report)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.