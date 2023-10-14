Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Drops By 42.7%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the September 15th total of 83,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 258,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTL. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth $37,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 35,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,680. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $4.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ARTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.37. Sell-side analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.