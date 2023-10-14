Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Declines By 25.7%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 207,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 865.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 566,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 508,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 178,140 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. 136,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,626. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $281.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

