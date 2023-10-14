Short Interest in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Rises By 85.7%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE BCH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.40. 130,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,502. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.67%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 252.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after buying an additional 491,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 51,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

