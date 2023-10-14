Short Interest in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Rises By 85.7%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Banco de Chile Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE BCH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.40. 130,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,502. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.41.
Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.67%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.
