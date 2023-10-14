Short Interest in CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Expands By 41.2%

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CannBioRx Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNFW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 7,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. CannBioRx Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

About CannBioRx Life Sciences

180 life sciences corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. its product development platforms in phase iib/iii clinical trials include fibrosis and anti-tnf platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; synthetic cannabidiol (cbd) analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of cbd; and a7nachr platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

