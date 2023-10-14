Short Interest in CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Expands By 41.2%

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CannBioRx Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATNFW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 7,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. CannBioRx Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
About CannBioRx Life Sciences
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CannBioRx Life Sciences
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CannBioRx Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannBioRx Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.