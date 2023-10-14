Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Grows By 132.0%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the September 15th total of 106,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRDL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 671,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,209. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $53.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDL. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $844,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 108,228 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRDL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

