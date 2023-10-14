Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Grows By 46.2%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,800 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 2,729,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,504,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Curaleaf Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CURLF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 805,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,205. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 31.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $338.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curaleaf will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CURLF. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. ATB Capital began coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Curaleaf from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on CURLF

About Curaleaf

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.