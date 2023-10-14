Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Declines By 40.0%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DSEEY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.61. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 7.66%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

