Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Grows By 56.2%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the September 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 606.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of DFILF remained flat at $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

DFI Retail Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. DFI Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

