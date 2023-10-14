Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Declines By 25.0%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Dufry Stock Performance
DUFRY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 46,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,244. Dufry has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.
About Dufry
