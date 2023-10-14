Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Declines By 25.0%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dufry Stock Performance

DUFRY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 46,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,244. Dufry has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

