Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Expands By 127.3%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the September 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.13. 19,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,916. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 825.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

