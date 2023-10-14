Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Declines By 55.0%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the September 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Enveric Biosciences Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:ENVB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 2,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. Enveric Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.22.
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enveric Biosciences will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enveric Biosciences Company Profile
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead program is EB-373, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anxiety disorders; EVM-301 for treating mental health; and EV104 CBD + Celecoxib conjugate for treating osteoarthritis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enveric Biosciences
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.