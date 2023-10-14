Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Declines By 55.0%

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2023

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVBGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the September 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Enveric Biosciences Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ENVB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 2,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. Enveric Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enveric Biosciences will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83,938 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 143,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 26,721 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead program is EB-373, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anxiety disorders; EVM-301 for treating mental health; and EV104 CBD + Celecoxib conjugate for treating osteoarthritis.

