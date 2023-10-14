Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Declines By 55.0%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the September 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Enveric Biosciences Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ENVB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 2,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. Enveric Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enveric Biosciences will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83,938 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 143,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 26,721 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead program is EB-373, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anxiety disorders; EVM-301 for treating mental health; and EV104 CBD + Celecoxib conjugate for treating osteoarthritis.

